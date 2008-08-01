Legg Mason's Bill Miller: I'm Sorry Our Performance Has Been Awful

In his quarterly letter, Legg Mason’s Bill Miller explains to fund shareholders why his one-legendary performance has gone to the dogs.



The short version? The market has gone temporarily insane.

Here’s the long version:

Dear [Legg Mason Value Trust] Shareholder,

A group of us were standing around a few weeks ago when Warren Buffett

wandered over. Chris Davis had dubbed us the Value Support Group, as we all

adhered to that approach to investing. We were commiserating over how badly

we had done in this market, how valuation appeared not to matter and had not

for the past couple of years, how it was all about momentum and trend, and how

we were all losing clients and assets over and above our losses in the market.

It seemed like we needed a 12-step program to cure us of our addiction to

buying beaten-up stocks trading at large discounts to our assessment of their

intrinsic value.

Mason Hawkins said, “Warren, I’m an optimist. I think this whole thing

can turn quickly, and surprise people. Are you an optimist?” “I’m a realist,

Mason,” the sage replied. Warren went on to say he was optimistic long term,

and backed that up in a talk the next morning on the remarkable history of

growth, innovation, and wealth creation the U.S. had produced over the past

200-plus years. He also offered a sober assessment of the current challenges

we face, and said it would take some time to work through them.

He then made the perfectly sensible point that as we are all net savers,

we should be happy if stock prices declined a lot more, so we could buy even

better bargains. That is a point Charlie Ellis elaborated on in his fine

book, Investment Policy, a few years back. As a matter of logic, it is

irrefragable. As a matter of psychology, I think most of us value investors

think we have plenty enough bargains already, and may not be able to handle

that many more. Or more accurately, our clients may not be able to. We are

value investors because we are persuaded of the logic of buying shares of

businesses when others want to sell them, and we understand that lower prices

today mean higher future rates of return, and high prices today mean lower

future rates of return.

The best time to buy our funds or to open an account with us has always

been when we’ve had dismal performance, and the worst time has always been

after a long run of excess returns. Yet we (and everyone else) get the most

inflows and the most interest AFTER we’ve done well, and the most redemptions

and client terminations AFTER we’ve done poorly. It will always be so,

because that is the way people behave.

John Rogers, the founder of Ariel Investments, came in to see us last

week. John has been an outstanding investor for 25 years or so, but like

almost all value types, is going through one of his toughest periods now. His

assets are down, similar to the experience we’ve had. He said it was the most

difficult market he’d seen, a judgment I would have given to the 1989-1990

market, up until the frenzy erupted over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which

sent financials to what looks like a capitulation low on July 15th. I am now

in John’s camp.

A point he made that I have likewise noted to our staff is that this is

the only market I have seen where you could just read the headlines in the

papers, react to them, and make an excess return. I have used the mantra to

our analysts that if it’s in the papers, it’s in the price — which used to be

correct. Indeed, it borders on cliche in the business that by the time

something makes the cover of the major news or business publications, you can

make money by doing the opposite. There is solid academic research to back

this up. But in the past two years, you didn’t need to know anything except to

sell what the headlines were negative about (anything related to real estate,

the consumer, or finance) and buy anything that was going up and that

everybody liked (energy, materials, industrials).

I am reminded of what John Maynard Keynes, himself a great investor, said

once about investing, “It is the one sphere of life and activity where

victory, security, and success is always to the minority and never to the

majority. When you find anyone agreeing with you, change your mind. When I can

persuade the Board of my Insurance Company to buy a share, that, I am learning

from experience, is when I should sell it.”

It has been explained to me that it was obvious we should not have owned

homebuilders, or retailers or banks, and that I should have known better than

to invest in such things. It was also obvious that growth in China and India

and other developing countries would drive oil and other commodities to record

levels and that related equities were the thing to own. “Don’t you even read

the papers?” was a common comment.

While I am quite aware of our mistakes, both of commission and omission,

when I ask what is obvious NOW, there is little consensus. If there is

something obvious to do that will earn excess returns, then we certainly want

to do it.

Is it obvious financials should be bought now, having reached the most

oversold levels since the 1987 Crash, and the lowest valuations since the last

great buying opportunity in 1990 and 1991? Or is it obvious they should be

avoided, since the credit problems are in the papers every day and write-offs

and provisioning will likely continue into 2009?

Is it obvious energy stocks should be bought on this correction in oil

prices from $147 to $123, a correction that has wiped 25 points off the prices

of companies like XTO Energy and Chesapeake Energy in just a few weeks? Or is

it obvious that oil had reached bubble levels at $147, and that buying the

stocks here, down 30% from their highs, is akin to buying homebuilders down

30% from their highs in 2005? If you had bought Tesoro Petroleum or Valero

Petroleum when their prices broke late last fall — remember the Golden Age of

Refining story that took Tesoro from under $4 to over $60? — you would be

looking at losses in this year greater than if you had bought Citibank or

Merrill Lynch.

I do think some things are obvious: it is obvious the credit crisis will

end, and it is obvious the housing crisis will end, and that credit markets

will function satisfactorily and house prices will stop going down and then

start moving higher. It is obvious that the American consumer will spend

sufficiently to keep the economy moving forward long term. It is obvious that

the U.S. economy, already the most productive in the world, will get even more

productive and will adapt and grow. It is obvious stock prices will be higher

in the future than they are now.

Sir John Templeton died a few weeks ago, full of riches and honours, as he

so deserved to be. The legendary value investor got his grubstake by famously

buying shares of companies selling for $1 a share or less when war began in

1939. He didn’t know then that the war in Europe would spread to engulf the

world, nor how long it would last, nor how low prices would ultimately go. He

always said he tried to buy at the point of maximum pessimism, but he never

knew when that was. He was, though, a long-term optimist, as is Mr. Buffett,

as am I.

Bill Miller

July 27, 2008

