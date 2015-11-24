The 'Arrow' and 'Flash' spinoff 'Legends of Tomorrow' looks amazing

The CW Get ready for a new group of superheroes — and villains — on the CW.

The CW debuted a new trailer for its “Arrow” and “The Flash” spinoff, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and it looks pretty amazing.

The new superhero series will combine heroes and villains from “Arrow” and “The Flash.”

There’s former billionaire Ray Palmer aka The Atom (Brandon Routh). He’s basically the original Ant-Man.

White Canary (Caity Lotz) is a former member of the League of Assassins.

Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) are two hot-headed villains always trying to burn and freeze the Flash.

Firestorm (Victor Garber and Franz Drameh) is one of the Flash’s allies who is a combination of two people. (It’s easier to see to understand.)

There’s also the yet-to-be-seen Hawkgirl (Ciara Renée) and Hawkman (Falk Henschel).

Together, they will help Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) save the world from an immortal man, Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) threatening to take over future in the year 2166. They will help him travel through time to prevent Savage from becoming all-powerful.

If they’re not careful, the group can change their own timelines. We see glimpses of Professor Martin Stein’s (Garber) wedding ring disappear and villain Captain Cold with a child.

The whole show sounds a bit like “Doctor Who” meets the Superfriends. (Maybe it helps that lead actor Arthur Darvill was on “Doctor Who.”)

At one point, Hunter even mentions the famous DC superheroes: “I’ve seen Men of Steel die and Dark Knights fall.”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” premieres on the CW in January 21, 2016.

Check it out below.

