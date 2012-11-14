The Biggest Residential Property In Los Angeles Is About To Hit The Auction Block

The Los Angeles estate known as the Robert Taylor Ranch, which was once on the market for $65 million, is hitting the auction block without a reserve price at the end of November.



Taylor was best known for his role as Billy the Kid, as well as countless other films he starred in during the 1930s and ’40s.

The ranch, on 112 acres, is known for being the largest residential property in Los Angeles. The main home spans 11,700 square feet, and has 12 bedrooms and 4,000 square feet of office space.

It has been listed over the years for prices as high as $65 million, but recently had a sticker price of $19 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

