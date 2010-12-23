Breaking: Legendary Reporter Jimmy Breslin Hospitalized

Legendary New York reporter Jimmy Breslin has been hospitalized.



We hear the hospitalization is due to head trauma, however NYU hospital would not confirm any details beyond the fact Breslin is a patient there.

Breslin has had a long and storied career in New York. In 1977 the ‘Son of Sam’ serial killer addressed his letters to Breslin who published parts of them. Almost as famously, in 1969 he ran for president of the New York City Council in a joint campaign with writer Norman Mailer who was running for mayor. One of their platforms advocated New York City seceding from the state.

Best wished for Mr. Breslin’s quick recovery.

