NFL record breaking kicker Tom Dempsey, who famously had no toes on his kicking foot, has died aged 73 after contracting the coronavirus

Getty/Focus On Sport Dempsey famously had no toes on his right foot.

Legendary NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died aged 73 after contracting coronavirus.

Dempsey, who was famously born without toes on his right foot, had held the record for the longest NFL field goal for 43 years until 2013.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25, according to the BBC, and passed away on Saturday April 4.

“Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit,”Gayle Benson, owner of his former team the New Orleans Saints said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Legendary NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died aged 73 after contracting coronavirus.

Dempsey set the record for the longest NFL field goal in 1970 with a 63-yard kick whilst playing for the New Orleans Saints – a distance which wasn’t topped for 43 years.

Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos kicked a 64-yard field goal in 2013 to top Dempsey’s effort by a single yard.

Dempsey, who was famously born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25, according to the BBC. He passed away on Saturday April 4.

“Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations,” Saints owner Gayle Benson told the team’s official website.

“He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humour.”

Dempsey had also battled with Alzheimer’s and dementia since 2012.

Benson added that Dempsey “holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family.”

He is survived by his wife, Carlene, his three children, Ashley, Toby, and Meghan, and three grandchildren.

Read more:

Tom Brady was ‘Belichick’d out’ at the Patriots, and moved to the Bucs because he wanted to play under a more relaxed head coach

7 NFL teams are getting new uniforms or logos for the 2020 season and here is what we know already

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were nearly stuck in Peru as the country shut down due to the coronavirus: ‘We made it by about 15 minutes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.