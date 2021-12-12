Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández dead at 81 after months-long hospitalization due to a fall

Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81, according to his official Instagram account.

Fernadez faced multiple health issues in recent years, including a fall at his ranch this year, according to NBC LA.

His son last week said Fernadez had entered a “critical moment,” KABC reported.

Vincente Fernández, the legendary Mexican musician known for song that include “El rey” and “Por tu maldito amor” has died at the age of 81, according to a post on his official Instagram account.

Ferandez died at 6:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, the post said. According to a report from KABC, the singer had been hospitalized for several months after a recent fall. Ferandez injured his cervical spine during the incident, according to the report.

A post shared by Vicente Fernández (@_vicentefdez)

He had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit and required a ventilator, KABC reported, citing previous posts to his social-media accounts.

The fall was the latest in a series of health issues he faced over the past decade, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The previous health issues included removing nearly all of his liver in a 2012 surgery to remove a tumor, pulmonary thrombosis in 2013, and surgery to remove three hernias in 2015, according to NBC LA.

Fernandez in August had underwent neck surgery in August this year in Guadalajara, México, KABC reported. Earlier in the summer, he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection, the report said.

His son, Vicente Fernández Jr., told reporters last week his father was going through a “critical moment,” according to KABC.

Fernández, known as “El Rey of Rancheras,” released more than 100 albums over his five-decade career. He was considered the most famous ranchera singer of all time, according to KABC. He appeared in more than 35 movies and sold over 65 million albums, earning three Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards, NBC LA reported.