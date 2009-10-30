Legendary Houston Attorney John O'Quinn Dies In Car Wreck*

Houston attorney John O’Quinn died in a car wreck this morning.



The driver of the car he was in lost control and the car hit a tree.

UPDATE:

O’Quinn was driving the car and the passenger was Johnny Lee Cutliff.

It was unclear if O’Quinn or the unidentified passenger, who was also killed, was driving.

Houston Chronicle: O’Quinn, who made his fortune largely in personal injury cases, most notably in successful breast implant cases in the early 1990s, was a local philanthropist. He gave money to the Harris County Children’s Assessment centre, the Houston Council on Alcohol and Drugs and various Texas Medical centre institutions including St. Luke’s Hospital, which has a tower bearing his name..

The football field at the University of Houston’s Robertson Stadium also is named for O’Quinn, a big UH supporter.

O’Quinn is one of the most well-known attorneys in Houston, but, as Above the Law notes, he is also a huge legal name throughout the country.

“Everyone is devastated,” Neil C. McCabe, an attorney who worked with O’Quinn, told the Chronicle. “John not only was the head of the law firm but a person who took care of all of us and we are going to miss him very much.”

Attorney Dan Cogdell, told the paper that O’Quinn was “a lightning rod for controversy,” but was always a gentleman. Cogdell is a criminal defence attorney and is currently representing former Stanford Financial Chief Investment Officer Laura Pendergest-Holt. Cogdell was at Hobby Airport this morning and said O’Quinn’s name was requested repeatedly to board a flight.

O’Quinn was one of five Texas lawyers that shared in the $3.3 billion in legal fees for representing the state in its settlements with tobacco companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.