Legendary Pictures Took Advantage Of LA Earthquake To Market 'Godzilla'

Kirsten Acuna
Godzilla monsterGodzilla trailer

This morning, Los Angeles was hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.

While Hollywood reacted to the shock of being awoken by the tremor, Legendary Pictures used the natural disaster to market its upcoming summer reboot, “Godzilla.”

The response to the tweet has been pretty positive.



“Godzilla” is in theatres May 16, featuring “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

