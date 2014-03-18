Legendary Pictures Took Advantage Of LA Earthquake To Market 'Godzilla'

This morning, Los Angeles was hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.

While Hollywood reacted to the shock of being awoken by the tremor, Legendary Pictures used the natural disaster to market its upcoming summer reboot, “Godzilla.”

Breaking news: 4.7-magnitude #earthquake has just hit LA… Looks like #Godzilla is stomping into town ahead of schedule.

— Legendary (@Legendary) March 17, 2014

The response to the tweet has been pretty positive.







@Legendary @comingsoonnet best promo ever but making an earthquake was maybe too extreme

— Duvot Damien (@Meeea) March 17, 2014

@Legendary using Mother Nature for promotional reasons. Genius.

— Ryan Meaker (@Rmeakerofficial) March 17, 2014

“Godzilla” is in theatres May 16, featuring “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

