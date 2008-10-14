Legendary Fund Manager Julian Robertson Loads Boat With Apple, Microsoft, Baidu

Who was snapping up every available share of Apple (AAPL) below $90 last week? Lots of smart investors, we imagine. And one of them was Tiger Management’s legendary Julian Robertson (who, by the way, thinks that 80% of Americans are broke and that the economy will stay crappy for 10 years).



Other new Robertson holdings?

Microsoft (MSFT)

Baidu (BIDU)

Visa and Mastercard

Goldman Sachs (GS)

More on Julian Robertson’s latest thinking here.

