Legendary Fund Manager Julian Robertson Loads Boat With Apple, Microsoft, Baidu

Henry Blodget

Who was snapping up every available share of Apple (AAPL) below $90 last week? Lots of smart investors, we imagine. And one of them was Tiger Management’s legendary Julian Robertson (who, by the way, thinks that 80% of Americans are broke and that the economy will stay crappy for 10 years).

Other new Robertson holdings?

  • Microsoft (MSFT)
  • Baidu (BIDU)
  • Visa and Mastercard
  • Goldman Sachs (GS)

More on Julian Robertson’s latest thinking here.

See Also: Apple: Major Buyers Stepping In At $90

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple microsoft sai-us