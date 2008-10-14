Legendary Fund Manager Julian Robertson Loads Boat With Apple, Microsoft, Baidu

Who was snapping up every available share of Apple (AAPL) below $90 last week? Lots of smart investors, we imagine. And one of them was Tiger Management’s legendary Julian Robertson (who, by the way, thinks that 80% of Americans are broke and that the economy will stay crappy for 10 years).
Other new Robertson holdings?
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Baidu (BIDU)
- Visa and Mastercard
- Goldman Sachs (GS)
More on Julian Robertson’s latest thinking here.
See Also: Apple: Major Buyers Stepping In At $90
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.