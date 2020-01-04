Jimmy Iovine, the legendary music executive who helped create Apple Music, thinks streaming has a margins problem

AP Jimmy Iovine.

The renowned music executive Jimmy Iovine said the streaming business’ biggest problem is scale.

Iovine, who cofounded the headphone company Beats with the rapper Dr. Dre and helped create Apple Music, was speaking to The New York Times about music, tech, politics, and more in an interview published Monday.

The 66-year-old, who left Apple in 2018, also touched on his relationship with Steve Jobs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The record producer Jimmy Iovine gave an extensive interview to The New York Times and threw out an interesting nugget: He thinks music streaming has a margins problem.

In the interview, published on Monday, the 66-year-old music-industry veteran was asked what he thought the streaming industry’s biggest “problem on the horizon” was.

“Margin,” he said. “It doesn’t scale. At Netflix, the more subscribers you have, the less your costs are. In streaming music, the costs follow you.”

According to an April report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the global recorded-music market generated $US19.1 billion in revenue in 2018, 46.8% of which came from music streaming. What’s more, streaming revenue in 2018 was 34% higher than in 2017, the report said.

Yet Iovine said that this doesn’t make streaming services any cheaper to offer.

“The streaming music services are utilities – they’re all the same,” he said. “Look at what’s working in video. Disney has nothing but original stuff. Netflix has tons of original stuff. But the music streaming services are all the same, and that’s a problem.

“What happens when something is commoditized is that it becomes a war of price,” he continued. “If you can get the exact same thing next door cheaper, somebody is going to enter this game and just lower the price. Spotify’s trying with podcasts. Who knows? Maybe that will work.”

Iovine, a longtime music producer who worked with the likes of John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen, cofounded the headphone company Beats with the rapper Dr. Dre, and the pair sold the firm to Apple for $US3 billion in 2014. Beats became integral to the fledgling Apple Music streaming service.

Iovine touched on a range of other topics in his Times interview, including his spell at Apple and his relationship with Steve Jobs while he was building up Interscope, the record label Iovine cofounded in 1990.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images Iovine told The New York Times that Steve Jobs would advise him at a Greek restaurant on how to produce hardware.

“I met a bunch of people in tech,” he told The Times. “I met Steve Jobs and Eddy Cue from Apple. And I said, ‘Oh,this is where the party is. We need to incorporate this thinking into Interscope.'”

He added: “Steve Jobs used to sit with me at this Greek restaurant and draw out what I needed to do to make hardware. He’d say, ‘Here’s distribution, here’s manufacturing,’ and he’d be drawing on this paper with a Sharpie. And I’d go, ‘Oh, [expletive].'”

Despite having worked with Apple until 2018, Iovine had positive things to say about its major rival in streaming, Spotify, led by cofounder Daniel Ek.

“Let me just say, what Daniel Ek has done with Spotify is extraordinary,” he said. “I knew who he did those original deals with. Those were impossible deals, and they’re suffering from that now. All the streaming companies are.

“But he’s done an incredible job.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.