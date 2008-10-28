Legendary Esquire Art Director Not A Fan Of Flashy Digital Cover

Remember that fancy e-ink digital cover Esquire unveiled for its 75th anniversary issue? It got some mixed reviews (we thought it was kind of cool albeit incredibly distracting—kind of like having a strobe light on your desk). But one person who is not a fan is the mag’s legendary former art director, George Lois.



AdAge via Portfolio’s Mixed Media blog: I think they called it one of their great covers. That was shocking. I mean, it’s a silly, gimicky thing. By the way, it cost a quarter-million dollars, I’m told. No, it was ridic… I was embarrassed by it. I think, to tell you the truth, most people at Hearst were embarrassed by it, because I talked to a lot of editors at Hearst and they were embarrassed by it. But I was embarrassed by it. I was embarrassed that the Esquire name was on it.

No word yet on how the novelty (and $3 more expensive) issue fared on newsstands. But Lois’ comments remind us of those by a friend of ours who said of Esquire’s October 2008 cover, “You know what looks great? The non-digital cover.”

See Also: Esquire Anniversary Issue To Create More Carbon Emissions Than 15 Hummers

