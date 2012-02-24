Legendary Base Jumper Jeb Corliss Explains What Went Wrong In The Crash That Broke Both His Legs

Photo: Screengrab from Kenalien on YouTube

Extreme sports legend Jeb Corliss is still in the hospital following a crash while filming for HBO in Cape Town, South Africa back in January. He broke both of his legs after falling 200 feet in his wingsuit, hitting the rocks on the face of Table Mountain.Corliss recently explained in a Facebook post what happened on that fateful flight. What caused the crash?



He was trying to kick a balloon.

Here’s what he had to say (emphasis ours):

I was asked in a base jumping forum what happened. This was my response.

Well the answer is very simple. I was flying too close and messed up :) I was going for a black balloon that was basically laying on the rocks and was going to try and kick it with my foot. In order to do this I had to fly low and flat between boulders. My left foot clipped a boulder that dragged me into a flat ledge that I took at the waist at full speed. If I had not clipped that boulder I might have made it, I might have still impacted. It’s very hard to tell from the footage. Everything happens very fast. But when you go for a flight where inches are the difference between making it and not making it, well impact is very possible. I knew this and took the risk and paid the price for pushing way too hard. I take full responsibility for my actions and am just happy I still have legs to do rehab on.

This is not my first time getting hurt and it will not be my last. I push it, always have and always will. One day I will die and I just hope that when I do, it will be doing something I truly love…

Jeb

P.S. I want to thank everyone for their support. 99% of you have been very very nice to me :) For the other 1% I agree with you 100%, I am a total dumb arse :) I am human and humans make mistakes. I am sorry for what ever inconvenience I have caused anyone…

When Dan Harris at ABC News asked Corliss whether or not he’ll keep jumping, he simply responded, “that’s so cute, hahaha,” from his hospital bed. So, that’s that.

Here’s the video of his crash, if you didn’t catch it earlier:



