Legendary Base Jumper Jeb Corliss Crashes Into The Face Of A Mountain In His Wingsuit, And Somehow Survives

Jeb Corliss is an extreme sports legend, but even the best on the planet sometimes make mistakes. In Corliss’ sport, the slightest error can often be fatal.



Corliss was filming his second jump off of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa for HBO when things went horribly wrong, reports Aislinn Laing at The Telegraph.

He plummeted more than 200 feet in his wingsuit, hitting the rocks below. A Table Mountain spokesperson tells The Telegraph that Corliss would have likely died if he didn’t get his chute off on the way down.

He broke both of his legs on the rocks, and was taken by air ambulance to a private hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. It’s unclear exactly what went wrong on the jump — strong winds, a miscalculation, or something else.

Here’s a video of what happened. Corliss is in the black suit:

