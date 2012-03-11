Widow Of Legendary Banker Paul Mellon Is Selling This Gorgeous 26-Acre Cape Cod Compound

Photo: Sotheby’s International

Yesterday we found out that the 101 year-old widow of banking legend and philanthropist Paul Mellon is selling their Antigua beach home for 14.5 million.It was gorgeous, so we started digging for the other properties that she, Rachel “Bunny” Mellon, is selling.



This one is a little old, but we couldn’t help showing you pictures of the $28.7 million Cape Cod waterfront compound that Mrs. Mellon put on sale in January (h/t WSJ). It’s on the very private, Oyster Island.



From the listing (via Sotheby’s International):

It offers nearly 1,000 ft. of shorefront as well as spectacular views of the Seapuit River, Sampson’s Island and beyond to Nantucket Sound…A nearly 7,000 sq. ft. superbly crafted main residence featuring substantial guest and staff quarters is nestled on over seven…acres. It also hosts a beach house, detached loft studio, classic greenhouses, a tennis court, seasonal dock, expansive lawns, gardens and orchards. An additional, very private building site of just over six acres features nearly 500 feet of Seapuit River frontage and gorgeous river, island and Sound views. Six additional 2+ acre building lots complete the property.

So yeah, it will be a tough sell for Sotheby’s realtor, Jack Cotton Jr.

