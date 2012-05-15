Legendary Artist Chuck Close Will Make A $1 Million Mosaic For The Second Avenue Subway

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The MTA’s Art for Transit program has tapped legendary New York artist Chuck Close for an expansive mural at the 86th Street station of the new Second Avenue subway line, according to the New York Times.Close will get roughly $1 million to create the installation, which he said would include as many as 12 mosaics based on photos of artists he had taken over the years.



Art for Transit, which oversees artwork in the city’s subway stations, has a $5 million budget to decorate four stations on the delay-plagued Second Avenue line. That’s about 1 per cent of the $4.45 billion budget allotted to the new line.

Two other artists—sculptor Sarah Sze and artist Jean Shin—had previously been announced to adorn two of the other stations, according to DNAInfo. The selection of the final artist has not yet been announced.

