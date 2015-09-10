Universal hid a negative 2-star review for its new Tom Hardy movie in plain sight

It’s rare for a movie studio to shine a light on a negative review while promoting a film, but for some reason, Universal decided to sneak one onto a poster for its upcoming gangster pic, “Legend.”

In a piece of promotional material for the movie, two faces are surrounded by four and five stars from a number of publications. The faces both belong to actor Tom Hardy, who plays the Kray brothers in the movie — identical twins who were the most notorious London gangsters during the 1960s.

But upon closer look, you’ll notice a measly two stars from The Guardian hiding in plain sight between the two heads.

We’ll give you a hand if you haven’t caught it:

One person who definitely noticed the interesting “Legend” design choice was The Guardian’s critic, Benjamin Lee.

He tweeted his discovery:

Incredible way of making my two star review seem like I didn’t hate the film pic.twitter.com/zvOyIxHQ3h

— Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) September 8, 2015

It’s not clear why Universal included then seemingly tried to bury the 2-star review (the studio did not return BI’s inquiries).

Occasionally studios will include blurbs by critics implying that they lauded a film as “a thrill ride” or “sensational” when in fact it was taken out of context and the critic didn’t refer to the movie that way (it’s usually another aspect of it). But it takes a lot of creativity to place a low star rating in the promotion of a movie.

