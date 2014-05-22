The Theme Song To 'The Legend Of Zelda' Like You've Never Heard It Before

YouTube user Dan Newbie uses all sorts of household items (beer bottles, wine glasses, and even pots and pans) to re-create well-known songs.

In the past he’s done the “Game of Thrones” theme song using a water jug and rolling pin, and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” using frying pans and water glasses.

But this time, Newbie tugs on our nostalgic heartstrings with a rendition of the theme song from “The Legend of Zelda.” He says he got hundreds of requests to play the song, which he performs using pots, pans, wine glasses, and even beer bottles.

Add to that some editing magic, and you can be transported back to 1986.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.