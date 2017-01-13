The new 'Legend of Zelda' game will launch with the Nintendo Switch on March 3

It had been rumoured for some while, and now it’s official: When the new Nintendo Switch console launches on March 3, you’ll be able to buy the much-anticipated “The Legend Zelda: Breath of the Wild” at the same time.

For those relative few who own a Nintendo Wii U, you won’t be left behind either — a Wii U version of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” will be releasing on the same day.

Players on both consoles will be able to play the game, which is one of the most-anticipated titles of the year. Still, Wii U owners won’t be able to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s coolest feature, which is the ability to disconnect your game from the TV and use it as a portable device, too.

It’s the first major Nintendo franchise to debut on the Nintendo Switch. “Splatoon 2” will debut in the summer of 2017, Nintendo says, and “Super Mario Odyssey” will be available for the 2017 holiday season.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has released a new “Legend of Zelda” game with a console, nor is it the first time a “Zelda” game has been released for two consoles simultaneously. Back in 2006, the original Nintendo Wii launched with “The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess,” but a version for the Nintendo Gamecube was released a week or two later.

Nintendo hasn’t yet shared what other games will be available on that March 3rd launch day, save for the bizarre but interesting-looking “1 2 Switch” collection of party games. It’s a good sign, though, that at least one guaranteed, Nintendo-exclusive blockbuster will be available on day one.

