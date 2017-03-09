The 5 best reasons you should play the incredible new 'Legend of Zelda' game

Nintendo

This is the menu art for 'Breath of the Wild,' a tease of the sprawling kingdom of Hyrule that you'll explore.

There are few limitations in 'Breath of the Wild,' but they're severe in nature -- they often result in death (which isn't as bad as it sounds). Perhaps an area is filled with powerful enemies; perhaps the climate is extreme. There are millions of different ways to die in Hyrule.

More often than not, you will survive. Rather, you'll find a way to survive.

Maybe you'll distract those enemies, or you'll sneak past them. Or you'll figure out a way to get to the top of that mountain peak. And, without fail -- time and time again -- 'Breath of the Wild' rewards that tenacity. In those moments of triumph, the game's designers are nodding at the player -- as if to say, 'We see you! Thank you for caring enough to go through with that! Here is your reward!'

And, every time, it's a delight.

After an initial starting area, where Link is equipped with several tools ('runes') that serve as the base for much of the game's puzzle solving, you're free to go wherever you want. Think you're tough enough to take on the game's final boss, Ganon? Go right for him. He's in Hyrule Castle, which you can get to immediately -- if you survive the walk there. Or perhaps you'd like to take a break from the game's many quests to just explore the massive world of Hyrule? Go for it! There's a ton of stuff to see and do. This is a game that rewards exploration of its massive world.