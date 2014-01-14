'Legend Of Hercules' Bombed At Theatres This Weekend

Lionsgate / Summit Entertainment Kellan Lutz, known for the ‘Twilight’ franchise, starred in the first of two ‘Hercules’ movies out this year.

After receiving terrible reviews, it wasn’t a big surprise that “The Legend of Hercules” was a box-office bomb opening weekend.

The Lionsgate / Summit Entertainment film brought in $8.6 million while costing an estimated $US70 million.

Mark Wahlberg’s “Lone Survivor,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and Disney’s animated flick “Frozen” all easily beat out the demigod at theatres this weekend.

‘Hercules” starred Kellan Lutz who was featured in the “Twilight” franchise. One problem was that Lutz was completely unrecognizable from his “Twilight” counterpart.

Critics said the film was poorly written with weak dialogue and commented on the noticeable CGI effects.

Lutz’ acting didn’t help either.

This is the first of two “Hercules” movies out this year, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starring in the latter come July.

