We can’t even keep track of all the tackles that LeGarrette Blount broke on his beastly 54-yard touchdown run against the Packers.



But it was awesome, and brought back memories of Marshawn Lynch’s crazy run against the Saints last year.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.