Reese Witherspoon thinks it's the perfect time for yet another 'Legally Blonde' sequel

It has been 12 years since “Legally Blonde 2” and Reese Withersoon is ready to brush off her “bend and snap.”

The Oscar-winner addressed the idea of a new instalment of the movie franchise on Thursday’s episode of Lifetime’s “Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe.”

“A lot of writers over the years have come up with good ideas for it,” Witherspoon, 39, said. “I actually think it’s kind of great right now, because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it would be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice, president, I mean…”

Both “Legally Blonde” and its sequel — which followed sorority girl Elle Woods (Witherspoon) as she proved she could be trendy and serious at the same time — were box office hits. They were followed by a successful musical and a third movie, “Legally Blondes,” which Witherspoon didn’t star in.

“I think we’re ready to see Elle and she what she’s up to lately,” Witherspoon said. “That said, I don’t know. Call [the movie studio] MGM.”

Pick up the phone, MGM!

