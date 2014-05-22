Here's The One Big Problem With Legalizing Marijuana

All across the country, states are passing bills to legalise marijuana both for recreational and medicinal use. While support for legal pot is on the rise, Dr. Samuel Ball of the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University (CASAColumbia) contends that there's at least one big problem with legalizing marijuana. Produced by Will Wei
