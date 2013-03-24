Here Are The Next 8 States That Could legalise Marijuana...

Months after Washington and Colorado became the first states to legalise recreational marijuana, the push to make toking up legal is gaining momentum.



But it hasn’t been easy. Activists still face stiff opposition from politicians, as well as the White House and a number of former Drug Enforcement chiefs, among others.

The fight will continue, however, especially with eight states considering legislation that would legalise marijuana this year.

