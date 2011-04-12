Legal Proceedings Begin In The Virginia Lacrosse Murder Case

A memorial to Yeardley Love was held last year.

Photo: AP

A grand jury will convene to consider the case of former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Yeardley Love, who also played lacrosse at the school.Witnesses testified at an eight-hour preliminary hearing yesterday, before Judge Robert Downer agreed to let the case proceed to the grand jury, which will meet later this month.



Hughley is accused of “felony murder, assault, robbery and burglary in Love’s death and the theft of her computer.” He admitted to fighting with Love the night of her death, but says he did not intend to kill her and believed she was alive when he left her on the May 3 of last year. She was later found dead by her roommate.

