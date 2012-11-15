Support For Legalizing Marijuana Hits A Record Level In A New Poll

Photo: cagrimmett/Flickr

Support for legalizing marijuana reached an all-time high-water mark in a new ABC/Washington Post poll out this morning — but the majority of voters still do not favour it.The poll comes a week after ballot initiatives to legalise small amounts of marijuana possession passed in Washington and Colorado. Massachusetts, meanwhile, legalized the use of medical marijuana.



The survey finds that 48% of voters favour “legalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” while 50% oppose the measure. The 48% mark is the highest in the ABC/Post polls dating back to 1985.

Here’s a look in chart form of the three issues polled in the survey:

Photo: ABC/Langer Research

There are sharp divides between gender, age and political party on the issue of marijuana legalization. By 5 points, men support legalization. Women, on the other hand, split 45-53 against it. Young, 18-to-29 voters support legalization by 10 points. Older, 65-plus-year-old voters split 37 points against it.

Finally, Democrats are the most likely to favour legalization, supporting it 57-41. Republicans split 31-69 against making possession of small amounts legal.

