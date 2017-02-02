There's a serious problem with serving sizes for marijuana edibles right now

More and more states across America are continuing to legalise marijuana. Currently, one of the biggest issues regarding legal marijuana is the dosage of edibles — food infused with the psychoactive components of marijuana.

To explain the issue, we brought in Chris Kilham, founder of Medicine Hunter, INC. and a chef in the Cannabis Cookbook.

This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

