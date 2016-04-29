What it's like to buy weed at a legal marijuana dispensary

Legal marijuana sales in the United States accounted for a staggering $5.4 billion in revenue in 2015. Colorado alone has raked in $1 billion in sales in 2015, and more than $135 million in taxes and fees.

We tried buying legal cannabis at Helping Hands recreational dispensary in Boulder, CO. Watch the video above to see what you would experience as an out-of-state buyer.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

