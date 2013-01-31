Conservative Lawyers' Blog Finds New Way To Attack Elizabeth Warren

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Conservative blog Legal Insurrection hammered liberal hero Elizabeth Warren during her race against Scott Warren to represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.The blog attacked Warren for claiming she had Native American heritage and took particular issue with her so-called law licence problem.



Warren’s problem amounted to this: While she was a law professor at Harvard, she worked on cases in Massachusetts without having a licence there.

It’s not clear why Warren didn’t simply get a law licence in Massachusetts, but in any event, she won the race despite the conservative blogosphere’s allegations she’d broken the law.

Legal Insurrection isn’t letting this one go, though.

Today the blog announced the creation of its very own “Elizabeth Warren Wiki” to provide a “balanced alternative to Wikipedia.”

The wiki goes out of its way to highlight what it calls “various controversies,” including the law licence thing and allegations that she somehow got access to federal court documents without having to pay the usual fees.

Like any wiki, Legal Insurrection says, the Elizabeth Warren page is a work in progress.

Legal Insurrection will probably continue its attacks because it appears Warren isn’t going anywhere soon.

The former Harvard professor will continue to scare the pants off Wall Street in her role as U.S. Senator, and pundits have speculated she’ll have a new role in another four years – as the nation’s first female president.

Warren’s probably not afraid of a little wiki.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.