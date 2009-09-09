Silicon Alley Insider has partnered with leading technology law firm Cooley Godward Kronish to explain common legal issues facing start-ups and provide sample legal documents that you can review and download.



Cooley has put together a PowerPoint overview of each topic, along with boilerplate documents. The documents are obviously not “one size fits all”–that’s where the legal advice comes in–but they should provide a helpful starting point.

Check back periodically for more topics and samples.

Notice: Access and use of these documents is governed by Cooley’s Terms of Use. By viewing this page and using any documents herein, you are agreeing to these Terms.

Legal Documents For Your Startup

How To Quit Your Job to Start a Company Get Overview

Get Documents

Employee Non-Disclosure (with Non-Compete)

Employee Non-Disclosure (without Non-Compete)

This document covers the fiduciary duties of employees, non-solicitation and non-compete covenants, and assignment of invention agreements.

Founders of companies often trip over these issues when leaving their current employers.

See the presentation at left to avoid this pitfall.

How To Incorporate Get Overview

Get Documents

Action of Sole Incorporator

Certificate of Incorporation

By-Laws

Initial Board Resolutions

Choosing a Name

This document covers reasons for forming an entity and common types of entities.

The supporting documents provide examples for a Delaware corporation.For any questions about these resources, you may contact:

Pat Mitchell, 212-479-6015, [email protected]

Al Browne, 212-479-6010, [email protected]

