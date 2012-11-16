Legal Disclaimer In Ford Ad Warns 'Cars Cannot Fly'

The new 2013 Ford Fusion cannot fly. Ford’s legal department wants to be very clear on this: Even if the new commercial shows the car “flying” — after a jump off a cliff — that doesn’t mean it can actually fly. In fact, any appearance of powered flight comes only from a “professional driver on a closed course.”



Of course, would-be Fusion glider pilots are warned, “do not attempt.”

It’s not clear whether the small print is tongue in cheek or the result of legal butt-covering, but it sure exists. Spotted by Mashable, the original video is below:

Photo: Ford

