Legal Disclaimer In Chevy Ad Warns Car 'Is Not A Skateboard.'

Professional driver on a closed course, presumably.

Photo: Chevrolet / YouTube

Chevrolet’s lawyers appear to have signed off an in-joke in the new ad for a range of the automaker’s models, including the Chevy Sonic.In the spot, the Sonic is seen performing wild stunts in the street, including launching itself off a quarter-pipe ramp. A legal disclaimer caption at the bottom of the screen reads, “Sonic is not a skateboard. Do not attempt.” (Chevy’s ad agency is Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.)



The caption is similar to another tongue in cheek disclaimer from a recent Ford ad, which shows the Fusion flying. “Do not attempt. Cars cannot fly,” the caption said.

Photo: Ford

