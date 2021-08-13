(Christophe Gateau, picture alliance via Getty Images)

After the NSW government announced that construction workers would need to be vaccinated to return to work on Wednesday, a Sydney lawyer began raising funds to challenge the mandate.

In a 13,000-strong Facebook group the lawyer encouraged and recruited construction workers to contribute to a class action suit.

While some workers and industry bodies have questioned the requirement, construction workers have also told the media they want to get vaccinated so they can return to work.

A Sydney-based lawyer has spent the past week seeking to raise $1 million for a class action against the vaccine mandate for construction workers from eight Sydney hotspot local government areas introduced this week.

In a private Facebook group called ‘NSW Construction workers class action against the NSW Government for jabs,’ which has 13,300 members as of Friday, G&B Lawyers partner Nathan Buckley called for donations from workers who disagreed with the requirements.

In a video posted to the Facebook group on Thursday, Buckley said he would argue the NSW health direction was not constitutionally valid because it is a form of “civil conscription” and argued the states cannot legislate quarantine matters, which he said would include vaccinations.

“My argument is only the Commonwealth has the exclusive power under s51(ix) of the constitution to make laws with respect to quarantine, and the scope of that power is limited – it does not allow the passing of laws that allow mass vaccinations,” he said.

The requirement is also not supported by the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, which represents these workers.

However on Friday Buckley posted in the group that it “was highly unlikely” that the required funding would be raised, but that he would make a decision about whether to move forward by the end of the day.

On August 7, Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced that vaccinated workers would be allowed back on site from Wednesday.

The NSW government also said that fully vaccinated staff from the eight hotspot local government areas (LGA) of Blacktown, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool and Parramatta would be allowed back to work if they were fully vaccinated.

These construction workers are now permitted on-site if they have been fully vaccinated; if they received their first dose of the vaccine at least three weeks ago; or if they received their first jab within three weeks, but returned a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of returning to work.

Construction sites across Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour reopened to workers at up to 50% of regular capacity on Wednesday.

On Thursday the Fair Work Ombudsman released advice on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies to guide employers around the legal enforcement of jabs among their workforce, which suggested that in roles where workers were required to interact with people on a regular basis it would be reasonable and lawful for employers to direct their employees to be vaccinated.

A rush to get vaccinated — and dissent

Since the introduction of the requirement, reports have emerged of massive queues at vaccination sites.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday that hundreds of people waited for hours or were turned away from COVID-19 vaccination clinics in south-west and western Sydney as a result of a rush by construction workers to get their shots before the new rules came into force.

In the background, some construction workers are also pushing back against vaccinations connected to returning to work.

A private Facebook group called Tradies against Mandatory Covid Vaccination with almost 5,000 members has been advocating for construction workers to refuse to work if their employer requires a vaccination. Members of the group have been posting links to the page from other groups, including neighbourhood community Facebook groups to bring new people to the page.

Stephen Younan, owner of a construction company from Bexley North, told the ABC that while he was unsure about the safety of the vaccine, the return to work requirement convinced him booking a jab was the right thing to do.

“There’s so much conspiracy theories. Made up stories, that you can’t really get away from,” he said.

“Yeah I was worried going out to work every day, it was a risk that I had to take to provide for my family. Now I 100 per cent want the vaccine, and I want all my guys to be vaccinated.”