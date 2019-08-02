From Barack Obama to Julius Caesar, here are 11 world leaders who were left-handed

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a lefty. Netanyahu writes in a visitor’s book as his wife Sara and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, in January 2018. Amit Dave/Reuters Netanyahu received his COVID-19 vaccination in his right arm

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is also one of many left-handed world leaders. Kenyatta casts his ballot in his hometown of Gatundu, Kiambu county, in August 2017. Baz Ratner/Reuters Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first ever president, has led the country since 2013.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also writes with his left hand. Then-Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Lee Hsien Loong sign a defense cooperation agreement in Singapore in August 2008. Wong Maye-E/AP Loong has served as the prime minister of Singapore since 2004.

Prince William – seen here in 2015 – is a left-handed royal. Prince William signs a book of condolences for victims of the Paris terror attacks at the French Embassy in London on in November 2015. Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP His great-grandfather, King George IV, was also left handed

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is a leftie. Cameron signs a guest book at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, in July 2015. Dita Alangkara/AP Cameron could be seen signing guest books with his left hand.

President Bill Clinton was the third consecutive US president to write with his left hand. Then-Democratic presidential nominee Clinton signs documents in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in October 1992 as his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, walks in the room. Stephan Savoia/AP He was one of many left-handed presidents.

His predecessor, President George H.W. Bush, was left-handed as well. Bush signs the Central American Bipartisan accord in April 1989, in the White House Rose Guardian as US officials look on. Barry Thumma/AP Bush was photographed in the Rose Garden signing the Central American Bipartisan accord in 1989 with his left hand.

Bush’s predecessor, Ronald Reagan, was born left-handed. President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office. Getty Images / Handout Reagan was born left-handed, but his schoolteachers forced him to learn right-handed writing.

Though there (obviously) isn’t photographic evidence to prove it, Roman Empire ruler Julius Caesar also appears to have been left-handed. A statue of Julius Caesar in Italy. Reuters Statues of Caesar also show him gesturing with his left hand.