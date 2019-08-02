From Barack Obama to Julius Caesar, here are 11 world leaders who were left-handed

- August 13 is International Lefthanders Day.
- Just 10% of people in the world are left-handed, though many of them occupy high offices.
- Many world leaders – from Benjamin Netanyahu to Barack Obama to David Cameron – are left-handed.
President Barack Obama had jokes for anyone who noticed he was left-handed when he first entered office.
When he signed his first executive order, Obama joked, “That’s right, I’m a lefty, get used to it.”
A surprising number of US presidents are left-handers. According to some research, lefties may be more creative, be better at “divergent thinking” — generating new ideas based on existing information — and face challenges better.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a lefty.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is also one of many left-handed world leaders.
Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first ever president, has led the country since 2013.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also writes with his left hand.
Loong has served as the prime minister of Singapore since 2004.
Prince William – seen here in 2015 – is a left-handed royal.
His great-grandfather, King George IV, was also left handed.
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is a leftie.
Cameron could be seen signing guest books with his left hand.
President Bill Clinton was the third consecutive US president to write with his left hand.
He was one of many left-handed presidents.
His predecessor, President George H.W. Bush, was left-handed as well.
Bush was photographed in the Rose Garden signing the Central American Bipartisan accord in 1989 with his left hand.
Bush’s predecessor, Ronald Reagan, was born left-handed.
Reagan was born left-handed, but his schoolteachers forced him to learn right-handed writing.
Though there (obviously) isn’t photographic evidence to prove it, Roman Empire ruler Julius Caesar also appears to have been left-handed.
Statues of Caesar also show him gesturing with his left hand.
Statues and paintings also depict Simon Bolivar, the military leader who liberated Latin America from Spain, holding his sword or documents in his left hand.
Bolivar was a military and political leader from Venezuela who liberated Latin America from Spain.