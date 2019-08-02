Search

From Barack Obama to Julius Caesar, here are 11 world leaders who were left-handed

Alexandra Ma,Talia Lakritz
Barack Obama signs with his left hand.
President Barack Obama is left-handed. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
  • August 13 is International Lefthanders Day.
  • Just 10% of people in the world are left-handed, though many of them occupy high offices.
  • Many world leaders – from Benjamin Netanyahu to Barack Obama to David Cameron – are left-handed.
President Barack Obama had jokes for anyone who noticed he was left-handed when he first entered office.
Obama sign affordable care act
Obama signs the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on March 23, 2010. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
When he signed his first executive order, Obama joked, “That’s right, I’m a lefty, get used to it.”

A surprising number of US presidents are left-handers. According to some research, lefties may be more creative, be better at “divergent thinking” — generating new ideas based on existing information — and face challenges better.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a lefty.
Israel benjamin netanyahu writing
Netanyahu writes in a visitor’s book as his wife Sara and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, in January 2018. Amit Dave/Reuters
Netanyahu received his COVID-19 vaccination in his right arm.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is also one of many left-handed world leaders.
Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenyatta casts his ballot in his hometown of Gatundu, Kiambu county, in August 2017. Baz Ratner/Reuters
Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first ever president, has led the country since 2013.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also writes with his left hand.
Australia singapore kevin rudd lee hsien loong
Then-Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Lee Hsien Loong sign a defense cooperation agreement in Singapore in August 2008. Wong Maye-E/AP
Loong has served as the prime minister of Singapore since 2004.
Prince William – seen here in 2015 – is a left-handed royal.
Prince william left hand sign
Prince William signs a book of condolences for victims of the Paris terror attacks at the French Embassy in London on in November 2015. Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP
His great-grandfather, King George IV, was also left handed.
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is a leftie.
David cameron left hand sign
Cameron signs a guest book at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, in July 2015. Dita Alangkara/AP
Cameron could be seen signing guest books with his left hand.
President Bill Clinton was the third consecutive US president to write with his left hand.
Bill clinton sign chelsea clinton
Then-Democratic presidential nominee Clinton signs documents in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in October 1992 as his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, walks in the room. Stephan Savoia/AP
He was one of many left-handed presidents.
His predecessor, President George H.W. Bush, was left-handed as well.
George hw bush sign
Bush signs the Central American Bipartisan accord in April 1989, in the White House Rose Guardian as US officials look on. Barry Thumma/AP
Bush was photographed in the Rose Garden signing the Central American Bipartisan accord in 1989 with his left hand.
Bush’s predecessor, Ronald Reagan, was born left-handed.
Oval Office Ronald Reagan
President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office. Getty Images / Handout
Reagan was born left-handed, but his schoolteachers forced him to learn right-handed writing.
Though there (obviously) isn’t photographic evidence to prove it, Roman Empire ruler Julius Caesar also appears to have been left-handed.
A statue of Julius Caesar.
A statue of Julius Caesar in Italy. Reuters
Statues of Caesar also show him gesturing with his left hand.
Statues and paintings also depict Simon Bolivar, the military leader who liberated Latin America from Spain, holding his sword or documents in his left hand.
Simon bolivar statue
A statue of Latin American independence hero Simon Bolivar in downtown Bogotá, Colombia, in October 2016. Fernando Vergara/AP
Bolivar was a military and political leader from Venezuela who liberated Latin America from Spain.