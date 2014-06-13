A Former Facebook Engineer Quit His Job To Open A Dive Bar In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

Left Hand Path is a new bar in Bushwick, Brooklyn that’s gotten a lot of buzz lately for the personal USB ports the owners had built into the seats.

And while those outlets are certainly useful for when your phone is running out of juice, there are plenty of other interesting things about this just-opened bar.

Owner Travis Boettcher is a former Facebook and Tumblr engineer who decided to open the bar in pursuit of a longtime dream. He teamed up with veteran bartender Sean Knudeson to bring Left Hand Path into reality.

The choice to leave tech for the service industry is certainly an interesting one, but Boettcher says his startup background has proven to be useful in the new venture.

“There are a lot of skills that have a surprising amount of crossover. Just in terms of managing a project with several moving parts, I learned a lot about those high-level skills from working in an organisation with several thousand people. You get exposed to those things,” he said to Business Insider. “But other than that, tech is not a very social industry — the social aspect is very different. Having my job going from staring at a computer screen to actively socializing with people has been a different dynamic.”

The bar has a speakeasy feel, with leather booths, fixed bar stools, and lots of antique details.

