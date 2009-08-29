Lefrak: Commercial Real Estate Will Kill 500 Small Banks

Another prediction for how many small and medium-sized banks are bound to fall. It seems everyone has an opinion. The Real Deal passes along this video of Harrison Lefrak predicting 500 bank failures resulting from commercial real estate problems. He predicts that thigns will really start getting bad in 2010 and beyond, as the five-year loans that started up in 2005 go sour. That’s more than Dick Bove sees and half of John Kanas. We’ll be keeping score.



