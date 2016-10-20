Secretive electric car start-up Faraday Future will unveil its first production car in January

Rob Ludacer The Faraday Future concept car shown at the 2016 CES.

Secretive electric car start-up Faraday Future will unveil its first production car at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the start-up wrote in an email Wednesday.

Faraday Future said the car will be a “premium electric vehicle that combines extreme technology, industry leading range, and holistic design.”

What kind of range Faraday Future announces will be key at a time where competition in the electric car space is mounting. The consumer-friendly Chevy Bolt will hit dealerships by the end of 2016 and it boasts a competitive 238-mile range. Deliveries for Tesla’s Model 3 will commence at the end of 2017, and CEO Elon Musk says the car has a 215-mile range.

We first heard Faraday Future was gearing up to reveal its electric car during LeEco’s US launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Wednesday.

LeEco’s CEO Jia Yueting, a personal investor in Faraday Future, said the start-up will “perhaps” show the car at CES. LeEco is a strategic partner of Faraday Future.

Faraday Future generated a lot of hype for a car reveal ahead of the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show, but people were disappointed to only see a concept car.

Meanwhile, LeEco has its own car plans. The company showed its own electric concept car with autonomous capabilities in April.

LeEco raised $1.08 billion to develop its electric car in September. The news came about a month after LeEco invested $1.8 billion to build an electric-car plant in eastern China with eventual annual production capacity of 400,000 cars.

LeEco was supposed to show the car, the LeSEE Pro, at the event. But Yueting said it got into an accident on the way from Los Angeles to the event in San Francisco. He added the stage had been built with a track specifically to show the car’s autonomous abilities at the event.

Prior to being flown into Los Angeles, the LeSEE Pro was being filmed for the movie “Transformers 5.”

