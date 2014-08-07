Leeanne Turner Of MTAA Super Has Been Named Australian Fund Executive Of The Year

Leeanne Turner

Leeanne Turner, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Trades Association of Australia Superannuation Fund (MTAA Super), has won the 2014 Fund Executive of the Year award.

The 13th annual award, which recognises the work of outstanding leaders in the Australian superannuation industry, was presented by Fund Executive Association Limited and AMP Capital.

Turner has more than 25 years in the industry and has worked for AVSuper, Military Schemes Secretariat, the Department of Defence and ComSuper.

Since she arrived at MTAA Super in 2011, she has been working to improve returns. The fund in 2009 had a negative return of 23.3%. In 2012-13, the balanced option returned a positive 10.46%.

John Meagher, AMP Capital Head of Institutional Business, says:

“Leeanne is a worthy winner of the Fund Executive of the Year award having steered MTAA Super through a time of intense change for the industry. She has implemented major reforms to the administration and strategic direction of the organisation, developed a culture of continuous improvement and successfully repositioned the fund to the motor trades sector. Leeanne has also contributed to the industry more broadly through her involvement with Women in Super and as a board member of Industry Super Australia.”

It is the second year in a row that a woman has been named Fund Executive of the Year, with Energy Super CEO Robyn Petrou taking out the prize last year.

The winner of the Fund Executive of the Year award receives a $20,000 executive education grant to allow them to take time out from the workplace to reflect and refine their skills at some of the world’s most renowned business schools.

Previous winners have used the grant to attend a leadership course at the London Business School.

