Lee Westwood Had A NSFW Twitter Meltdown After Bombing At The PGA Championship

Lee Westwood shot a six-over 76 in

the final round of the PGA Championshipand finished in 33rd place.

It’s the second-straight time he crumbled on Sunday at a major. He shot a 75 in the final round of the British Open to choke away a two-stroke lead.

Last night, after Jason Dufner won the PGA, Westwood went on a bizarre, sometimes-NSFW Twitter meltdown that lasted three hours.

He called his haters “girly boy trolls” and told people to get a life. At the end of it all he confirmed that he wasn’t hacked, closing with, “Westy out.”

Here’s a sampling of what he tweeted:

Perhaps this is a clue to what motivated the outburst:

