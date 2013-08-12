Lee Westwood Had A NSFW Twitter Meltdown After Bombing At The PGA Championship

Tony Manfred
Lee westwood pga championshipAndrew Redington/Getty Images

Lee Westwood shot a six-over 76 in
the final round of the PGA Championshipand finished in 33rd place.

It’s the second-straight time he crumbled on Sunday at a major. He shot a 75 in the final round of the British Open to choke away a two-stroke lead.

Last night, after Jason Dufner won the PGA, Westwood went on a bizarre, sometimes-NSFW Twitter meltdown that lasted three hours.

He called his haters “girly boy trolls” and told people to get a life. At the end of it all he confirmed that he wasn’t hacked, closing with, “Westy out.”

Here’s a sampling of what he tweeted:

Screen shot 2013 08 12 at 8.23.05 AM@WestwoodLee
Screen shot 2013 08 12 at 8.23.15 AM@WestwoodLee
Screen shot 2013 08 12 at 8.23.38 AM@WestwoodLee
Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee
Screen shot 2013 08 12 at 8.24.03 AM@WestwoodLee
Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee
Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee
Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee
Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee

Perhaps this is a clue to what motivated the outburst:

Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee
Lee westwood twitter meltdown@WestwoodLee

