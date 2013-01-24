South Beach Wine & Food Festival Founder Tells Us How To Navigate The Scene Like A Pro

In 12 years, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival has gone from an afternoon tasting event on a college campus to a four-day, celebrity-studded food fest that attracts more than 60,000 people.



We sat down with Lee Schrager, the founder and face of the event, to find out the smartest way to navigate the scene, the best new events, and how he attracts celebrity talent like Anthony Bourdain, Emeril Lagasse, and Danny Meyer.

This year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival takes place from February 21 to 24.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.