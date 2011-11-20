Lee Corso Dropped An 'F-Bomb' On ESPN's College Gameday

Everybody loves Lee Corso – except his ESPN producers right now.
When it came time for the affable, 76-year-old to select his winner in Saturday’s SMU-Houston college football game, Corso grabbed an SMU megaphone and then discarded it for a Houston mascot head instead.
And said “f**k it” on live television in the process.
Hilarity ensued.
Kirk Herbstreit lost it. Olympian Carl Lewis went on a clapping spree. And Chris Fowler told Corso to “wash that mouth out.”
Corso later apologized on-air.
(warning: video contains said “f-bomb”)
