Lee Corso Dropped An 'F-Bomb' On ESPN's College Gameday

Everybody loves Lee Corso – except his ESPN producers right now.



When it came time for the affable, 76-year-old to select his winner in Saturday’s SMU-Houston college football game, Corso grabbed an SMU megaphone and then discarded it for a Houston mascot head instead.

And said “f**k it” on live television in the process.

Hilarity ensued.

Kirk Herbstreit lost it. Olympian Carl Lewis went on a clapping spree. And Chris Fowler told Corso to “wash that mouth out.”

Corso later apologized on-air.

(warning: video contains said “f-bomb”)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.