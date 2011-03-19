LED’s Finally Showing Some Life

HedgeFundLIVE- The LED’s have been showing some life the last few day’s and I’m beginning to like what I see. The analyst community has been starting to speak up the last few days with the most recent upgrade coming from Merriman this morning. Merriman upgraded CREE to Buy from Neutral and although the technicals are bearish I really like the long term story.



Although CREE, RBCN, AIXG, and VECO have shown strength the last few days and you have to liek the price action there was one story in Digitimes that caught my eye.

Prices for LED lighting products are expected to drop continually over the next two years and demand from the North America and Japan markets will be growing, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

In 2011, retail prices for 7-8W LED light bulbs, which can replace 40W incandescent bulbs, are expected to fall from US$20-25 in the fourth quarter of 2010 to US$10-15, and models that will replace 60W incandescent bulbs will drop from US$35-40 to US$20-25, the sources said.

