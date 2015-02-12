The queen of hedge funds is absolutely killing it

Reuters/ Sebastien Nogier Leda Braga is a hedge fund boss.

Hedge fund manager Leda Braga took the reigns of BlueCrest Capital’s spinoff computer-driven firm, Systematica Investments, last month and she’s already killing it.

Braga, who, when she was president of BlueCrest, held the title of lady hedge fund manager with the most assets under management, earned her BlueTrend fund a 9.52 per cent return last month, CNBC reported.

Her best bets were “unspecified” bond bets, the report said, but she also profited from stocks and energy securities. Like most hedge funds, BlueTrend, which uses a “managed futures” strategy, saw some losses after the Swiss central bank’s surprise currency move — but nothing Braga couldn’t recover from.

Note, hedge funds didn’t do particularly well overall last month — eVestment’s hedge fund index was down 0.03 per cent in January.

So it looks like Braga made some great calls.

Read the full story from CNBC >>

