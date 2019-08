Band Originale filmed professional surfers Axi Munian and Jerome Sahyoun surfing with LED surfboards and wetsuits on a dark February evening off the Moroccan coast.

Video courtesy of Band Originale

Visit surf-invasion.com to learn more about the film

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

