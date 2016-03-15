These matches are actually tiny LED flashlights that you can toss after they burn out

Japanese flashlight maker MBI (Matchbox Industries) is currently crowdfunding its smallest product to date: The MBI Matchbook. As the name implies, the MBI Matchbook is a set of 8 miniature LED flashlights whose marquee feature is their size.

The flashlight company is designing the LED matches so that they’re small enough to fit in your pocket in addition to being waterproof and capable of withstanding any weather condition.

If you’re wondering how powerful such a small source of light can be, this image from their Indiegogo page should give you a rough estimate.



But the point of the matches isn’t to provide an incredible amount of light — although MBI does have products for that — but to be convenient enough to fit in a pocket or purse in case of an emergency. Their biggest concession isn’t brightness, but longevity.

Each “match” has 8 hours of juice. Period. Once they’re used up there’s no way to recharge them, you just toss them like you would a normal match. Additional matches will available for purchase sans matchbook, for a reduced cost.

If the compromise of size and battery life makes sense to you, a Matchbook will set you back $28.75, with an additional $7.50 for shipping. You’re given a choice of red or green or white LEDs and they will be shipping a month after the Indiegogo campaign ends.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Via: Gizmodo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.