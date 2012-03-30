VIDEO: Ben Bernanke Gives His Last Of Four Lectures On The Fed And The Financial Crisis

At 12:45 PM EST, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give his fourth lecture to students at George Washington University’s School of Business, as part of a series on the Federal Reserve and the financial crisis.



Today, he’ll be discussing the role the Fed’s monetary policy decisions played in resolving the crisis, and we could hear hints at the measures he thinks the Fed will take in the future.

Watch the video live below:



Live stream by Ustream

