The Guy Who Brought Down Communism In Poland Is Coming To Occupy Wall Street

Lech Walesa, the former Polish president who successfully led his country to independence of Soviet rule has lent his endorsement to Occupy Wall Street.The New York Daily News reports that the 68-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is planning on flying to New York to join the protestors. When he will make the trip is unknown.

Walesa was Poland’s first popularly elected president, ruling between the years of 1990 and 1995. He had worked his way up through shipyard unions to eventually help found the Solidarity movement that helped bring down the Communist regime in Poland.

He now travels the globe promoting democracy and human rights.

Walesa has bemoaned that money gained through capitalist economies is not being used correctly.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Walesa wishes to aid the movement without doing it any unnecessary harm. He has warned that a global uprising against capitalism may occur if the protestors are simply ignored by governments.

