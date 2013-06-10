LeBron's Devastating Block On Tiago Splitter In Four Stunning Photos

LeBron James rejected Tiago Splitter on one of the most incredible blocks you’ll ever see in Game 2 last night.



The play sealed the blowout for the Heat, and made everyone forget the relatively dismal offensive game LeBron was having to that point.

The block was unreal. Splitter exploded toward the hoop to dunk it, and LeBron simply halted him in midair. It was like Splitter slammed into a great, invisible wall inches from the rim.

It was a beautiful play, and there are some awesome photographs of it.

Splitter hurtling toward the hoop:

LeBron making contact

The moment momentum shifted from Splitter’s hand to LeBron’s

The immediate aftermath:

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.