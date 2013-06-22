5 Stats That Prove LeBron James Just Had One Of The Greatest Seasons In NBA History

LeBron James’ 2012-13 will go down as one of the best individual seasons in NBA history.



His team won 66 games and put together a 27-game winning streak, largely because he became an unstoppable force of basketball efficiency. He won MVP of both the regular season and the Finals, and the Heat won back-to-back titles.

Here are 5 stats that put his season in perspective:

He’s the 1st player to average 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 55% or better in a season He’s the only player to ever average 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in the NBA Finals (he did it in 2012 too) He shot better than 40% in 90 of the 99 games he played this year He never scored less than 13 points in a game He ranked 3rd in the league in total points, 8th in assists, 16th in defensive rebounds, 12th in steals, 5th in field goal percentage, 1st in player efficiency rating, 1st in offensive win shares, and 10th in defensive win shares

When you throw in the unquantifiable stuff he did this year, his season becomes even more unreal.

For instance, he shut down Spurs point guard Tony Parker in Game 7, a few weeks after shutting down Bulls centre Joakim Noah.

The question now is whether this was Peak LeBron. It was certainly his best season to date, but he’s still in his 20s and it’s reasonable to think he’ll continue to improve in the next few years.

