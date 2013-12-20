LeBron James Explodes At Mario Chalmers During A Timeout, Has To Be Held Back

The Miami Heat have generally downplayed their budding rivalry with the Indiana Pacers this year.

But things were clearly tense on the Miami bench last night. During the third quarter, LeBron James lunged at teammate Mario Chalmers during a timeout. Udonis Haslem held him back.

Heated, scroll for the full video (via Bleacher Report):

Chalmers appeared to be yelling at LeBron about something right before he snapped. Here’s the look he gave him:

As announcers Mike Breen and Doug Collins said during the broadcast, Chalmers has been the little brother figure for this Heat team. He’s always getting yelled at, particularly in high-stress situations. This is nothing new, there was a whole ESPN.com feature about it last year.

LeBron’s explosion probably says more about how seriously they’re taking the Pacers than anything to do with Chalmers.

He later apologized, and the Heat won 97-94:

The full video:

